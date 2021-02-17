 Skip to main content
LETTER: Time to quit the GOP
LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

LETTER: Time to quit the GOP

LTE

BOB BLACK

WATERLOO — Once again Donald Trump has escaped punishment (57 guilty,43 not guilty, it takes 67 to convict.) There are now three hate groups operating in Iowa. Iowa can expect more now that the Republicans have demonstrated friendship toward these sad individuals.

Our state Republicans voted to acquit former President Trump. They have also voted against a $15 an hour minimum wage, the stimulus package (Biden’s) which would help the low paid working families in Iowa. As a state we are near the bottom for COVID response due to the ineptness of a Republican governor, who was only following orders given by Trump. Don’t you think it is time for the good people of Iowa to start shedding Republicans like a dirty shirt?

Tags

