Letter: Time to act, W-SR

A great educator

Second, I was delighted to find Charlene Montgomery among your nominees. I recently came across a comment that “people don’t even know who W. E. B. DuBois is,” but thanks to my minority literature class at West High way back in 1973, I not only know who he is, I have read him.

Tax political ads

DUNKERTON -- As I sit and watch TV and see countless political ads, I would like to propose our representatives impose a political ad tax. Regardless of your political affiliation, I believe we should have a 10% advertising tax on any and all political ads. Ads on TV, radio, newspaper, and residential mailings would be required to pay a 10% tax, with all the money going to the state educational fund for schools and colleges. Several cities have a hotel/motel tax to help city budgets. We have a road-use tax to defray transportation cost. All these taxes affect all citizens, why not have a tax that affects the politicians? If we have to watch, listen, and read the endless ads, why not have the kids benefit? I’m not sure how much money this would generate, but it can only help with the educational budgets across the state. I wonder if the politicians have enough fortitude to tax themselves for a change?