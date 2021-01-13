LETTER: Thug life

This not only happened because of Donald J. Trump but of all those who could have prevented his reckless and bald-face lies and inflammatory unfounded allegations of fraud during this presidential election cycle and over the past four years of often chaotic, erratic and crude behavior. After all the lawsuits filed and rejected as unsubstantiated and lacking in substance, his party continued to support his railing while hundreds of thousands of Americans were desperate in need of leadership at the top in battling COVID-19. He continued his baseless claims of fraud and remained transfixed on futilely trying to overturn the choice of American voters, while trying pressure various states to decertify ballots even after being told they couldn't legally do that.