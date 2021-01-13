LETTER: Thug life

MAX SCHREIBER
CEDAR FALLS -- I was left feeling sick at heart watching the disturbing, gut-wrenching spectacle of the thugs defacing and vandalizing our Capitol buildings.
This not only happened because of Donald J. Trump but of all those who could have prevented his reckless and bald-face lies and inflammatory unfounded allegations of fraud during this presidential election cycle and over the past four years of often chaotic, erratic and crude behavior. After all the lawsuits filed and rejected as unsubstantiated and lacking in substance, his party continued to support his railing while hundreds of thousands of Americans were desperate in need of leadership at the top in battling COVID-19. He continued his baseless claims of fraud and remained transfixed on futilely trying to overturn the choice of American voters, while trying pressure various states to decertify ballots even after being told they couldn't legally do that.
We need to be rid of this self-centered demagogue and those of his ilk whether Democrat or Republican. Along with those belonging to Neo-Nazi, Aryan Brotherhood, and Proud Boys type of organizations. We witnessed Germany suffer the Nazis, Brown Shirts, SS and other thugs such as we witnessed Jan. 6.
Reassured
RONALD ORF
TRIPOLI -- When I first saw the horrible takeover of our nation's Capitol, I was greatly concerned over the viability of our democracy. After a second look, not so much.
One woman, who had broken into the Senate chamber, lamented that a security guard had maced her, and was filmed sobbing uncontrollably. In other words, she honestly felt that having your eyes sting was the worst price a person could pay for trying to overthrow an elected government.
Of the insurrectionists who were killed: One was shot breaking through a window into a room with six armed guards, one was crushed by her own mob because they could not comprehend simple physics, one was terribly out of shape and had a heart attack, and the other accidentally zapped himself in his groin with a taser while stealing a painting and had a heart attack.
I feel much better about our country's future, and am starting to lose my fear that this brain trust will actually be able to overthrow a local school board, let alone the federal government.