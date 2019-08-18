{{featured_button_text}}

RONNIE HOLMAN

LA PORTE CITY -- This drivel came from Cal Thomas in the Aug. 8 Courier: “ ‘Men have forgotten God. Why not try God?"

I immediately recalled Trump's infamous drivel during the pre-election when he asked African-Americans: "What the hell have you got lose?" Just thinking of that I swear to God milk came out my nose.

