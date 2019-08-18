RONNIE HOLMAN
LA PORTE CITY -- This drivel came from Cal Thomas in the Aug. 8 Courier: “ ‘Men have forgotten God. Why not try God?"
You have free articles remaining.
Thanks for reading.
I immediately recalled Trump's infamous drivel during the pre-election when he asked African-Americans: "What the hell have you got lose?" Just thinking of that I swear to God milk came out my nose.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.