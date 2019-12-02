{{featured_button_text}}

DICK DEWATER

EVANSDALE --- Cal Thomas, in a recent totally hypocritical column (Nov. 26), lauded Trump and Pompeo for their position on Israel's settlements. The proposed U.S. policy would encourage more Israeli settlements in disputed areas. Thomas states Israel has a right to its ancient lands.

Using that logic the obvious question is why don't American Indians have the same rights to their ancient lands?

