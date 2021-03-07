LETTER: This soybean farmer supports Iowa Biofuels Standards

I’m a farmer. This is why I support the Iowa Biofuels Standards.

Gov. Kim Reynolds recently proposed a statewide biofuel standard. In a nutshell, the standard would prompt fuel retailers to sell higher blends of biofuels, including biodiesel. Personally, I’m a big fan of using the products we grow, and there’s no better example than biofuels.

I support the biofuels standard because it keeps my dollars more local and supports local biodiesel jobs (nearly 4,000 jobs in Iowa). I proudly use biodiesel on my farm and feel good knowing it increases the value of the soybeans I sell. A strong biodiesel market adds value to soybean oil, lowering the price of soybean meal for livestock farmers. And did you know biodiesel reduces greenhouse gas emissions by 86%? Biodiesel is the answer to the national interest in reducing our carbon footprint.

I urge you to let your elected leaders know that you support the Iowa Biofuels Standard. You can go to legis.iowa.gov/contacts to find your state legislators. You can find more information about biodiesel and this legislation at iasoybeans.com/biofuels.