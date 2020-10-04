Letter: This is wrong

RICK JOHNSON

WAVERLY -- This is not right.

The Senate has the legal duty to confirm Supreme Court justices. The Judicial Committee has the right to establish working rules and procedures for that process. They have the power to change the rules as the majority sees fit.

But this is not right.

There is a story I remember about a lawyer who was frustrated that rulings went against him at every turn. He cried out, “Is this not a court of justice?” The judge replied, sadly, “No. It is a court of law.” Just because something is legal does not make it right.

I believe Justice Ginsburg, her friend Justice Scalia, and virtually every Supreme Court justice, would agree that justice is something more than the law. It is even something more than the spirit of the law. It is something in the human spirit that cries out for integrity and fairness for all people, in all circumstances.

I once introduced Senator Grassley saying, in part, “Those who think there is no such thing as an open-minded conservative don’t know Charles Grassley.” I’m sorry, sir; I don’t think I could do that today.

This is not right, senator. It is not right.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0