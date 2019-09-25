TIMOTHY WILSON
SUMNER -- I grew up in Iowa. I've been on both coasts. Of all those places I still like Iowa the most.
Let New Hampshire have the caucus. We don't need it!
Two years of 20 idiot socialists is plenty. No cures for stupidity! Just more taxes. We shouldn't have to pay for lazy.
This country I love is driving me crazy.
