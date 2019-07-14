{{featured_button_text}}

JIM GILGEN

CEDAR FALLS --- The night before the Fourth of July I was drinking a cold beer and listening to James Brown. I reminisced about the 1960s, cool cars, great music, friends and girlfriends; good paying blue and white collar jobs were plentiful. Many young people questioned America's involvement in the Vietnam War. Ali was champ. Black folks were trying to get the right to vote in the South.

Hippies who were maybe too idealistic and unrealistic hoped people could live and work together peacefully. The first man landed on the moon, Care-free summer days were fishing, swimming and riding bikes all over town.

I remember. I can still see the faces of people on my paper route.

