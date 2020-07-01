Letter: Think of others

ROMA DIETERICHS
WAVERLY -- My mother is a long-term care resident at Bartels Lutheran Retirement Community. Before the COVID-19 crisis, she received visits from family daily. At 95,, the 100-plus days since visitation restrictions for LTC providers were imposed has been the longest she has ever gone without seeing her family. These daily visits were her primary outlet for socialization and activity and kept her sharp and optimistic. Life in isolation has induced drastic emotional, psychological, and physical change in her. She is losing hope.
We as community members have a choice. Our elders do not. They are being kept from their families and friends for their safety, while we start to “return to normal." While we start to go back to our lives, we must be mindful – wear masks, continue to social distance, follow public health guidelines – so that our parents and grandparents in LTC communities can reunite with their families.
