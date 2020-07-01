Letter: Think of others

WAVERLY -- My mother is a long-term care resident at Bartels Lutheran Retirement Community. Before the COVID-19 crisis, she received visits from family daily. At 95,, the 100-plus days since visitation restrictions for LTC providers were imposed has been the longest she has ever gone without seeing her family. These daily visits were her primary outlet for socialization and activity and kept her sharp and optimistic. Life in isolation has induced drastic emotional, psychological, and physical change in her. She is losing hope.