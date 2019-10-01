KAMYAR ENSHAYAN
CEDAR FALLS --- What can we do to inspire confidence and hope in our children as they demand that we do something to protect the integrity of the only life-sustaining atmosphere we have?
Daily at home we can involve our children and start to dry our clothes on the line or on a rack. This is the normal way of drying clothes and costs nothing, and it is fairly easy to calculate how many mile-long trains carrying coal could be avoided in the Cedar Valley.
You have free articles remaining.
In the backyard, start a compost pile to turn kitchen scraps into soil fertility to avoid methane production at the landfill.
At the other end of the spectrum, it is urgent that parents choose elected officials who understand the gravity of the situation (several Iowa towns underwater or evacuated, other towns demolished by severe storms or on fire elsewhere …). We need leaders who commit to develop a transition for the whole nation -- a plan we all participate in to close the door on fossil energy dependency and open the door on a culture of conservation, frugality, and renewable energy.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.