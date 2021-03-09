LETTER: There are two sides to mask debate

Suffering and death are unmistakable harms. So is the deprivation of freedom. Every rational person avoids these harms unless there is a good reason not to. If I am a terminally ill cancer patient, the prospect of months of painful chemotherapy that will only marginally extend my life may be a good reason for choosing an early death.

At a recent meeting of the Black Hawk County Board of Supervisors, three citizens spoke eloquently in support of the need for a countywide mask mandate. They evidently rank the potential suffering and death incurred by contracting the COVID-19 virus as more harmful than depriving citizens of the freedom to choose whether to wear a mask.

People rank harms differently. Some citizens think suffering and death are worse than the deprivation of freedom of choice. Others would rather suffer or even die than surrender their freedom to the state.

President Biden recently characterized the removal of statewide mask mandates as “Neanderthal thinking.” Is Biden right and the governors of the 17 states with no statewide mask mandate wrong?

There should be room in the public conversation for an impartial assessment of the arguments on both sides of this issue.

John Kearney, Waterloo

