DENNIS HARBAUGH

WATERLOO --- The city of Waterloo is considering giving the Bertch family $14 million in incentives to build a $100 million amusement park in Waterloo. The $14 million would be recovered by the city over approximately 15 years.

If Waterloo wants to provide, in effect, a $14 million loan, I have no problem with that. But there is ‘opportunity cost’ to the city by not having use of that $14 million for 15 years. So if the city is going to act as a bank, then the city needs to either receive interest or gain equity in return for the use of that $14 million during the repayment period. Three percent, or even 4 percent interest on the $14 million would certainly be reasonable. If the Bertches don’t want to pay interest, perhaps the city could start out with 14% equity (and receive 14% of net profits), with declining equity each year as the Bertches pay off the loan.

Either way, it’s not acceptable for the city to give away $14 million for 15 years without receiving any additional compensation. City Council members need to renegotiate and insist on a better deal. Waterloo taxpayers deserve it.

