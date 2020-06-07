Letter: The wealthy

CEDAR FALLS -- Warren Buffet and Bill Gates have infinite amounts of money, but does that affect my life or yours? The jobs they create and the taxes that are paid are good for the country. Have you ever been employed by a poor person? Taxing them to the point of oblivion so the money could be redistributed would only terminate them as a source that benefits all. Wealth flows toward those that provide a needed commodity, and naturally stays with those who best manage it, while it flees those who manage it poorly.

Think about how your own vices consume your income and what you are contributing to society. Bet you could change one of your buying habits or consumption habits. Do I believe people should pay their fair share? Sure, but my mama told me that life isn't fair. Got thin skin, being politically correct important, offended easily? Get over it. Life is way too short to be making mountains out of mole hills. The new tax structure has less brackets, but does that mean the entertainment industries, for one, will finally contribute? I doubt it. It continues to be the fox in the hen house when money is involved.