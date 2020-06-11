Letter: The virus

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The virus

JOHN KEARNEY

WATERLOO -- The First Amendment to the U.S. Constitution guarantees “the right of the people peaceably to assemble.” Citizens who peaceably protest social injustice are on the highest legal ground. They deserve our admiration and respect. The overwhelming majority of Americans support the actions of peaceful protesters and condemn the wantonly destructive acts of looters.

However, the partisans of social justice commonly form gatherings in which individuals are very close to one another. In so doing they often violate the “social distancing” rules that public health experts have dinned into our ears for months. Some protesters don masks, others do not. So, there is the real possibility for contagion. When the protest is over, and individuals return to their home or workplace the virus is left to do its thing. It can still spread. It can still wreak havoc.

During a pandemic does the demand for “social justice” override the necessity of “social distancing”? Does social injustice “kill” in the same manner as the deadliest virus to come our way in a century? We must find creative ways to peaceably protest such that we do not harm ourselves or others, especially the most vulnerable members of society.

