Letter: The virus

We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in.

WATERLOO -- The Iowa governor is looking at this pandemic in a "how many ICU beds/ventilators available" mode instead of "a prevention of spread" mode.

Governor Reynolds, nobody wants to be on a ventilator, which can have lasting side effects. We want to prevent getting the disease in the first place. I'm continuing to stay at home