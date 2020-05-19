Letter: The virus
DEBRA KYLER

WATERLOO -- The Iowa governor is looking at this pandemic in a "how many ICU beds/ventilators available" mode instead of "a prevention of spread" mode.

Governor Reynolds, nobody wants to be on a ventilator, which can have lasting side effects. We want to prevent getting the disease in the first place. I'm continuing to stay at home

and listening to the CDC guidance.

