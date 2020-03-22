Letter: The virus
Letter: The virus

ANGIE BERGMAN

CEDAR FALLS -- I have experienced the agony of Influenza (2) and feared death from RSV (B), so I fail to see ANY special significance to COVID 19. Unhealthy people and/or old people can and do die from many viruses.

At best, we can hope for behavior modification (social distancing) amongst Americans, but I doubt it will be a lasting effect.

Since we don't destroy the stock market and shut down the world for Influenza or RSV, why are we doing so for COVID19 ... Taxation without representation?

