Letter: The virus

ANGIE BERGMAN
CEDAR FALLS -- I have experienced the agony of Influenza (2) and feared death from RSV (B), so I fail to see ANY special significance to COVID 19. Unhealthy people and/or old people can and do die from many viruses.
At best, we can hope for behavior modification (social distancing) amongst Americans, but I doubt it will be a lasting effect.
Since we don't destroy the stock market and shut down the world for Influenza or RSV, why are we doing so for COVID19 ... Taxation without representation?