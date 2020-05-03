Letter: The virus

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

CAROL (MRS. JOHN) PETERSEN

REINBECK -- Gary Kroeger’s April 26 “Strangest of Days” column on COVID-19 took the whole length of the opinion page to complain, without mentioning communist China once. Why is that?

China’s leaders:

Silenced the whistleblower (the doctor died)

Barred the virus hunters

Silenced the journalists who tried to warn the world

Falsely announced through their tool, WHO “no human to human transfer” (1/14)

Forbade travel from Wuhan to anywhere within China ... but allowed international travel to go on, thereby purposely infecting the world.

If Trump fumbled, Drs. Fauci and Birx fumbled. Trump promoted immediately every one of their recommendations. We saw it before our eyes ... daily. Work on a vaccine was beginning, reported next to the Kobe Bryant story in January.

We’re handling everything without the need for a government health-care system. No one is being turned away from virus care. (Nice try).

We are facing the most serious crisis of our lives. How sad that we would ridicule our leader to a crippling extent now, and that legislators would hold a bill to save our small businesses and jobs for ransom in order to satisfy their unrelated pork agenda.