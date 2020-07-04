Letter: The virus

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Waterloo-Cedar Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CRAIG HUNDLEY

WATERLOO -- Absolutely no doubt this virus is a lab-made biological attack to destroy the economy. The fake news is in on the scare tactics.

Look back on Youtube in November. All the reports by all major news outlets on drones spotted flying over the areas that first had the outbreaks.

Someone sprayed us with flu. Regardless, this is a deliberate coup going on. We still have the 1st Amendment and backed up by the 2nd and 4th Amendments.

We have every legal right to assemble. The congresswomen went with the religious argument so she could wear her head dress in Congress. My right to religion says I don't have to wear a mask. No governor has the legal right to shut us down, unless martial law has been declared. I will go where I want. (Sheriff) Tony Thompson has said he will arrest people for attending church, etc.

I will not fight with officers if they arrest me, for violation of my civil rights. I will sue you and I will win. Any law enforcement officer who doesn't understand that we have every legal right to assemble, needs to read the 1st Amendment. I will sue! Every office including the governor.