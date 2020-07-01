Letter: The unemployed

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Waterloo-Cedar Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

THOMAS SCHOELLEN

GILBERTVILLE -- When President Trump stopped and delayed the rights of asylum-seekers fearing for their lives and livelihood on our southern border, he was met with silence by most U.S. citizens. When President Trump delayed responding to the pandemic, he was met with silence from most U.S. citizens.

Like the immigrants along the southern border seeking work and seeking asylum, fearing for their lives, we now have more than 20 million unemployed citizens. Like the immigrants concerned for their lives and livelihood, we now have to contend with that also.

When one ignores the needs of the neighbor, the callousness is extended to the family. What we did to others is now upon us.

