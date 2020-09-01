LETTER: The ultimate right

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Waterloo-Cedar Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

EDNA BRUNKHORST

WAVERLY -- I love to read Dave Nagle’s guest columns and sense he has matured much since his day in the limelight of politics and perhaps has been as bewildered as I am about the Democratic Party’s ultra-liberal stance in recent years.

Jefferson may not have dwelt overly much on defining exactly what the phase “pursuit of happiness” may mean, but the first part of that oft-quoted phrase, “the right to life,” can have only one possible meaning. People have the right to be born and the right to live.

This new generation of Democrats will have no qualms about snuffing out the lives of the preborn right up to birth. There can be no ‘pursuit of happiness’ for the unfortunate person who was aborted or was the victim of infanticide.

But there is “liberty," and we are free to cast our ballots Nov. 3 for the candidate who will not threaten our right to the most vital of all rights -- the right to life.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0