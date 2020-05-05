Letter: The Tyson issue

WATERLOO -- The pain, suffering, and death arising from the COVID-19 virus are clear, unmistakable evils. No rational person wants to be in pain or to suffer or be killed by a virus. So, would Governor Reynolds have been causing something comparably bad to happen if she had temporarily closed the Tyson plant when she had the opportunity to do so?

In a recent press briefing, Reynolds claimed that plants like Tyson in Waterloo “are essential businesses and an essential workforce, and without them people’s lives and our food supply will be impacted. So, we must do our part to keep them open in a safe and responsible way.” Health officials have stated that roughly 90% of the positive cases of the virus in the county can be linked, directly or indirectly, to the Tyson plant. The burden of proof is on Reynolds to explain just how it is that we “must” keep meat processing plants open when so many workers’ lives and the individuals they encounter are at stake.