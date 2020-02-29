Letter: The rhetoric

KENT GUILD

WATERLOO -- I receive Republican and Democrat requests for contributions and political propaganda. Here is the most recent correspondence from both parties.

Republicans sent: "Day after day, we are exposing the depravity, dishonesty, and sickness of the corrupt Washington establishment known as THE SWAMP. The nasty Swamp Creatures have proven there’s no line they won’t cross to take down President Trump. They want to destroy everything he’s accomplished and turn our Nation into the United Swamps of America. It’s ridiculous. "

Democrats sent: "He’s scheming to use his pardoning power to bend the rules for his criminal friends like Roger Stone... it should be totally ILLEGAL! So TODAY we’re launching an emergency petition to BLOCK Trump’s pardon power before it’s too late!"

Personally, both parties seem out of control. Trump appears to be trying to fill the government with millionaires and billionaires who are not qualified for their positions. Thus, he is contributing to corruption in the government. On the other hand, Democrats are using inflammatory language to counter Trump's corruption.

I wish both parties would stop. Putin and other enemies are benefiting from this ugly discourse. We need campaign reform and a constitutional amendment to end the Citizen's United decision.

