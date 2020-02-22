Letter: The president

JANICE ABEL

CEDAR FALLS -- Seeing Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman being escorted from the White House for his testimony during the impeachment hearings called me back to my childhood where during World War II, I sat around the counter of my parent’s café listening to men talk of war, Hitler-Mussolini-invasions, and once again recalling images of soldiers marching with “Hail Hitler” and crowds cheering.

Now SOS! We have a president who demands total allegiance to himself at the expense of the constitution. He has trashed balance of powers on which our democracy depends for its survival and is now interfering with judicial rule of law any civilized country is dependent upon. These changes set stage for any president to hold dictatorial power regardless of party affiliation.

I have voted both Democratic and Republican and watched the ebb and flow between liberal and conservative views that keeps us balanced as a vibrant healthy democracy. Now, regardless of your party affiliations, most urgent is to vote this president out to ensure the continued freedoms we enjoy but often take for granted and reaffirm our constitution.

Do not be shortsighted. Generations to come will look back and thank you.

