ROBERT YOUNG
CEDAR FALLS --- Any President, prior to 45, would not be trying to obstruct a process, that's so clear and urgent, as what the initial revelations to this, seems to suggest.
You have free articles remaining.
Thanks for reading.
If a President was governing for the benefit of the people, this episode would not be the blocking scandal it's become, or without a similar malfeasance by the Speaker of the Senate or any other totally silent, so far, Senate members.
Who will speak to the people of this breach of security in the highest of office?
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.