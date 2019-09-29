{{featured_button_text}}

ROBERT YOUNG

CEDAR FALLS --- Any President, prior to 45, would not be trying to obstruct a process, that's so clear and urgent, as what the initial revelations to this, seems to suggest.

If a President was governing for the benefit of the people, this episode would not be the blocking scandal it's become, or without a similar malfeasance by the Speaker of the Senate or any other totally silent, so far, Senate members.

Who will speak to the people of this breach of security in the highest of office?

