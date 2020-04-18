Letter: The president

WAVERLY -- These last several weeks have clearly demonstrated how ignorant and dangerous the president is. For those of you who supported him in 2016 you have imperiled everyone in the United States.

His obvious flaws were shown all during the 2016 campaign. If you don't like Democrats or Hillary Clinton you had choices during the primary of far more qualified Republican candidates. Even worse than your electoral support of what we got stuck with are the Republicans in Congress who have no backbone and have a chance on a daily basis the ability to put a stop to this idiocy.