LETTER: The plot to make Harris president

KENNETH FRIEND

CEDAR FALLS -- When you vote for Biden you are actually voting for Kamala Harris for president and unlimited Democratic National Committee control.

If Democrats get 50 Democrat senators and a Democrat vice president, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer intends to end the 215-year long tradition of having a filibuster. With the filibuster gone, 50 Democrat senators will become 54 Democrat senators.

With control of House, Senate, and presidency, Democrats intend to add D.C. and Puerto Rico as states thus making us the 52 United States with 104 senators, thus four more Democrat Senators. They also intend to change the number of Supreme Court Justices from the current nine to 13. They intend to fill those new seats with activist judges.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is working to change implementation of the 25th Amendment to declare Biden unable to continue thus making Harris president before the end of Biden’s first four years. Either the Democrats will promote Harris to president or the effects of aging will -- whichever comes first.

Biden will not be running the country. Biden will sign into law anything the Democratic National Committee passes through Congress.

