LETTER: The Pelosi-Biden catastrophe

MARVIN OLDS
WATERLOO -- Nancy Pelosi is still denying the American people the help they need in the form of a stimulus package. Her $2.2 trillion package has to include more money for the following: stimulus checks to people in our country illegally, bailout funds to blue states that have been fiscally irresponsible and corrupt for decades, Obama phones again! More funds for the Kennedy Center. How many fellow Iowans will go there? Laws that airlines have to reduce emissions. No ID requirement to vote, same day voter registration, $220 billion for teachers union protection plan, only $5 billion for school safety. Is that really a COVID response?
Now for Joe Biden. Four days off before the debate. Trump is in seven different states. Trump is answering questions daily from the press. Biden's last question is what kind of ice cream did you get! If Biden is elected with his proposed tax increases everyone's wealth will plummet. By the end of December anyone with profits in the market will sell to avoid up to a 50% increase in the capital gains tax. Everybody's taxes will increase significantly. All the corporations will flee the U.S again to avoid excessive regulation and taxation.
