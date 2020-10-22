LETTER: The Pelosi-Biden catastrophe

WATERLOO -- Nancy Pelosi is still denying the American people the help they need in the form of a stimulus package. Her $2.2 trillion package has to include more money for the following: stimulus checks to people in our country illegally, bailout funds to blue states that have been fiscally irresponsible and corrupt for decades, Obama phones again! More funds for the Kennedy Center. How many fellow Iowans will go there? Laws that airlines have to reduce emissions. No ID requirement to vote, same day voter registration, $220 billion for teachers union protection plan, only $5 billion for school safety. Is that really a COVID response?