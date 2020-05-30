Letter: The pandemic

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

HAROLD TUCHEL

WATERLOO — All this whining and hand wringing about the coronavirus protocols really angers me. You bullheaded people are NOT asked to give up your freedoms; you are being asked to help protect your fellow citizens. Is it so little to ask of you to do what you CAN to help your country and its citizens?

With a low draft number I could have gone to Canada, but reluctantly chose the four-year option and had my freedoms restricted by the USN. Is it impossible for you to give back to your country? I realize for some this is a severe financial hardship, wanting to work is understandable. These types of protocols where shown to help in other pandemics.

Wear a mask, wash your hands and stop bellyaching. We will get all our freedoms back when the pandemic is over, just like when I got out of USN! Had we had started sooner maybe we would be in better shape.

OSHA protect the workers. Do your job.

