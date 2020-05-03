Letter: The pandemic

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

ANN BOCK

WAVERLY -- In times of crisis, we see the very best of people and the very worst. We see neighbors helping neighbors, and doctors, nurses and custodians putting their lives at risk while saving others. We see individuals who do not need their stimulus check to live on, giving all or part of it to food banks and other charities. Individuals and small companies are working tirelessly to provide masks, gowns and other safety equipment. Individuals are following the medical guidelines, staying home so as to not catch or spread the virus.

And then we see the worst in individuals protesting, standing shoulder to shoulder in front of statehouses, many carrying guns rather than wearing protective masks. These protests, amplified by the right-wing media and conservative groups, are being encouraged by the president. We also see the president using his daily coronavirus TV time as a political rally to stir up unrest instead of bringing the country together.

Mob mentality will not keep us safe or end the pandemic. Only the governors who are listening to scientific and medical advice will lead us thoughtfully to a better place, and we will then be able to safely open up the country.