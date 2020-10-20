 Skip to main content
LETTER: The GOP is gone
LETTER: The GOP is gone

HAROLD FLANSCLA

DENVER -- After reading of Donald Trump’s gullible letters, many stated, “He has done so much.” I agree 100%. Now 219,000 people are dead and approximately 25 are spending time in the federal penitentiary because he has done so much.

He knew in January it was a deadly virus. In March, he stated on national TV that it was a Democratic slam. He spent $107 million dollars on his inauguration and approximately $40 million came up missing. Sounds right. Republicans blaming Democrats for their failures.

I do not consider myself a sucker or a loser for paying my share of taxes and not a sucker or loser for spending a total of six years in the service. John McCain, a fair and honorable senator, certainly wasn’t a loser for being captured. Trump ridiculed him.

If anyone was ever unfit to be a president, it is Trump. This character would have trouble organizing a child’s coaster wagon parade.

What about that promise four years ago on American made? I am still waiting. How about you? It is a Trumpster party! The Republican Party is gone!

