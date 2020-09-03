LETTER: The GOP is corrupt

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Waterloo-Cedar Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

RICHARD BURGER

CEDAR FALLS -- For quite a few years now, the Republican Party has been the most corrupt and cooked political party ever. We have had local and regional corrupt parties; Tammany Hall comes to mind.

But none compares with the present-day Republican Party. First, Trump rants about mail-in ballot fraud, except of course in Florida, where he votes by mail. His hand-picked postmaster general, who just happened to be one of his major donors and a donation bundler, has fired or re-assigned over two dozen top management right before a national election. Post offices in Montana and Oregon have even had hundreds of the big blue mail boxes, found all over towns, removed and stored away.

He has also ordered sorting machines taken out of operation in strategic post offices in ordered to slow down efficient sorting and delivery. Some have already been disassembled in Iowa.

Republicans don’t complain when medicines or Social Security checks are five days late. You will have time later to thank Trump. Still vote by mail, but do it early. By the way, sorting machines have been removed from the Waterloo post office already.

