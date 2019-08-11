HAROLD TUCHEL
WATERLOO --- I cannot understand why we have open borders advocates running for office. The people they purport to represent are not their constituents as they do not hold green cards and are not citizens.
I was in Walmart the other day and a scrubber drove by without a driver. All large stores have automated registers. In the next 20 to 30 years it is predicted around 30-40% of jobs will disappear!
You charitable millennials will be competing with each other AND all the illegal immigrants you have allowed to stay. With millions more workers and a shrinking job pool we will sink into the same mess Mexico and other countries are in, too many people to few jobs. The American dream will become unreachable for more people.
Both parties have become parasites and we either need to change the government or set term limits. Congress would not do thee stupid things if they had to worry a bit about their future.
