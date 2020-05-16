Letter: The fallen

JOE TEETZEN
DENVER -- In less than two weeks our country will be observing Memorial Day, where we honor the fallen that made the supreme sacrifice for all of our freedoms. Yet this year there won't be any parades, cemetery speeches, potlucks or groups of people with flags giving thanks for what these young men did so we could live in a free country.
This year we'll be finding our citizens isolating themselves in their homes and from their neighbors. Schools and churches are closed, and officials telling us who is and isn't essential in our daily lives.
Our fallen must be wondering what it was all for.
