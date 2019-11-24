CATHERINE ZEMAN
Ph.D., environmental health
CEDAR FALLS --- Daily distractions in Washington, D.C., take up media attention while insidious erosion of environmental and public health protections have gone largely unnoticed. A bipartisan environmental heritage of protected public lands, air/water quality regulations and commitment to address climate change has been consistently curbed and undermined both directly and subtly over the last three years.
In the modern environmental era, there has never been such an unprecedented effort to undermine the EPA than during the past three years. Without bipartisan efforts in Congress to support an already understaffed EPA, its budget in 2017-2019 period would have been cut by one-third, crippling its effectiveness. The U.S. is leaving its leadership role in the Paris Climate Accord, ceding green-tech industry advancement.
More than 80 environmental regulations have come under repeal or revision, in favor of the biggest industrial polluters. EPA has disbanded important science advisory boards and is now proposing to limit dramatically the role that scientific data plays in setting toxic exposure limits.
All of us red, blue and purple are impacted, become informed and tell your elected officials to support strong science data and environmental regulations.
