Letter: The election

CEDAR FALLS -- The president is at war with the Postal Service. You wonder why, until you understand that Jeff Bezos owns both the Washington Post and Amazon. Washington Post reporters research and write articles that the president doesn’t like. Amazon uses the Postal Service to ship its packages. Therefore the president insists that the Postal Service quadruple its rates before he will support any bailout money for the Post Office. Clearly this big city boy president has no understanding of what the Postal Service means to rural areas and small businesses all over the country.

Another reason he doesn’t want to help the Postal Service may be related to voting by mail. There is a big push to conduct the election this fall mostly by mail, since the pandemic may still be making it dangerous for people to gather in large groups for prolonged periods. President Trump has said that if elections were conducted by mail, no Republican would ever win. If he believes that, you can see why he doesn’t want to help the Postal Service. It is sad when a politician or a political party believes that they cannot win an election without making it hard for people to vote.