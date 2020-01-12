Letter: The Democrats

JESUP -- According to the Democrats, it's wrong for a foreign country to try to influence our election. But it's alright for you Democrats to try to influence foreign countries' elections. Obama and Biden sent people to Israel to try and change its election.

Joe Biden went to Ukraine to get an attorney fired because he was investigating the company Biden's son worked for. This election is no different than the last 30 to 50 years. Democrats promise at election to help the people, but never come through. They had both houses under Obama, but didn't' do anything. The Democratic senators running for president say they have plans if elected.