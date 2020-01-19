Letter: The Democrats

CURTIS WYCKOFF

HUDSON -- These crazy leftists keep on lying and keep on hating America and President Trump.

Who in the Trump administration is saying they want war with Iran? There is nobody that has come out in support for war. These crazy Democrats have stood up for Soleimani and act as if we are the bad guys. I am still waiting for a Democrat to tell me why it was a good idea to give Iran $100-plus billion?

As far as impeachment, we were told things like how urgent it is to remove this president or our democracy will cease to exist if we do not act. More lies. They say they stand up for the constitution yet they want to get rid of the electoral college. They say nobody is above the law yet this is the same party that puts illegals above the law.

More and higher IQ Americans are moving away from the party of slavery, the party of internment camps, and now the party for sympathy of terrorists. Killing 600 is not enough?

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0