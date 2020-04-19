Letter: The Constitution

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

ROGER W. SMITH

WATERLOO -- The very first words in the Bill of Rights protect the freedom of all Americans to practice their religion and guard them against the potential tyranny of government-sponsored religions. The amendment's first clause -- known as the Establishment Clause -- has generated serious issues for debate.

The Establishment Clause is the textural basis for what many incorrectly consider the Constitution's requirement of a "wall of separation between church and state." This metaphor has been adapted by those who argue incorrectly that religion has no place in the public square. The framers of the Constitution did not subscribe to such a separationist view.

It is important also to know that the Constitution makes no mention of "freedom to worship" -- a phrase contained in the now defunct constitution of the USSR and often repeated by certain U.S. liberals. This phrase contradicts the free exercise clause of our constitution: "Congress shall make no law respecting ... the free exercise" of religion. Note carefully the difference.

The erosion of these constitutional rights became more pronounced in the last century. These trends must be reversed. Note that no changes to that document are allowed without the authority of Article V.

