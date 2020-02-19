Letter: The caucuses

RON SPEARS

WATERLOO -- The hoopla over the caucuses is much ado over very little. An attempt to bring the accounting of votes into the new age failed. We never had trouble with head counts, paper and pencil recordings and sending the results to the county chair to be forward to the state for a total count - worked just fine.

It was the Eastern Elites that got excited because they did not get what they wanted – the count – almost immediately. Too bad but the delay changed nothing but a recanvass of the results.

Caucuses must be kept for the sake of the candidates and the State of Iowa. Candidates get to dry-run their organization. College kids get to participate,thereby, learn about the process.

And Iowa receives a few million dollars worth of business.

Iowa has 42 delegates no matter how many participate. No advantage having a primary vote. Iowa is much more influential in the election process by having a caucus event. Forty-one delegates at the National Convention is nothing – caucuses are everything for Iowa. Long live the caucus!

