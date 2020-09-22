LETTER: The case for Biden

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

GARY DUNEMAN

WAVERLY -- There are historic periods of time that require certain characteristics of our political leaders. We have overcome our largest challenges as a nation when our president has risen to that challenge -- Washington to lead a new nation, Lincoln to lead a divided nation, and FDR to lead us through our worst economic challenge and a world war.

We need to elect a president this year who has the appropriate empathy and sympathy to undo the terrible division that has developed for decades and has been exacerbated by Donald Trump. Trump does not have the ability or willingness to do what is necessary. He is mean-spirited, corrupt, vindictive, and constantly alienating people. He has been unable to grow into the presidency.

Many Biden supporters seem to think of him as only a better alternative to Trump. We need to think of him as a candidate who has the qualities to unite a nation at war with itself. His life experiences have taught him empathy and sympathy. He has the intellect to understand the challenges we face, and his experience permits him to see the path from where we are to where we want to be.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0