LETTER: The big lie

The big lie

DUANE WILHITE

DENVER — Charles Grassley’s statement following the acquittal of Donald Trump makes him akin to Mr. McConnell’s “He’s guilty but is a private citizen.” It doesn’t hold water, and they know it. So let’s take a look at three excuses in Grassley’s statement: No authority to try a private citizen, he did not have due process, and they still did not prove incitement.

In February the Senate voted 56-44 in a bipartisan motion to proceed with the trial as they deemed it constitutional. That issue is moot, the authority is there.

As due process goes, the whole process aligns with justice on a daily basis. An investigation corresponds to a criminal investigation. The articles of impeachment are an indictment, and the trial is very much like a criminal trial. He could have had witnesses, chose not to. Due process was there.

After seeing hours of videos where Trump flags and MAGA hats were as omnipresent as military garb, the helmets, and weaponry, it is clear that the mob assembled to violently riot in the name of “the big lie,” the “rigged election.” This trial was not about one riot, but hundreds of political rallies where the big lie was used. He’s guilty.

