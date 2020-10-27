Letter: The Biden-Harris Build Back Better Plan

DENVER -- I worked in direct care for 31 years, providing care and support to people with intellectual disabilities, and the last five years in community-based services. I am happy to see the Biden-Harris Build Back Better Plan. It appears to be a plan that finally includes all who are in the caring professions. It doesn’t divide us up by the populations we provide care for or the place we work such as a nursing home, hospital, assisted living, hospice, or in the home of people needing help. The plan would focus on increasing wages and training which is badly needed. Addressing these critical needs also would support employee engagement and retention. The Iowa CareGivers 2019 Direct Care Worker Wage and Benefit Survey found that those in direct care earn on average only $13.80 an hour. That needs to change. With COVID-19, if ever there were a time for all of us in the caring professions to join together, it is now. If you, in any way, have been impacted by the caregiver shortage, I encourage you to read the Build Back Better Plan to see if it offers you the same hope that it did me.