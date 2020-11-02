Letter: The Biden coverup

DUNKERTON -- I watched the Kavanaugh hearings, the impeachment, Amy Coney Barrett, and most recently, the questioning of the billionaire media moguls that control our access to information. It gives me a unique opportunity to observe the news media’s coverage bias. If you don’t care because they reinforce your belief systems, then you are enabling a corrupt system which is destroying our country.

Remember how the media fawned over “call me Colonel” Vindman during the impeachment? The man who coached the so-called whistle-blower who started the entire flawed process. The news media apparently does not give the same courtesy to Lt. Bobulinski, a decorated veteran who had top secret clearance. He exposed troubling evidence of potential influence peddling tying former Vice President Biden’s family to foreign contacts. You probably haven’t heard the story because of a total mainstream blackout. Lying Schiff said, “The whole thing comes from the Kremlin”. This was debunked by our intelligence agencies that had the computer in their possession. In addition, Twitter blocked the N.Y. Post for exposing the story. Do yourself a favor. Google Bobulinski’s interviews and ask yourself, who is the “Big Guy”?