DAVID VOIGTS
JESUP --- The Arctic National Wildlife Refuge is one of our nation’s most important natural treasures. It is home to 200 species of migratory birds and wildlife. Much of the Refuge is protected as wilderness, but its biological heart, the 1.5-million-acre coastal plain, was left with no formal protection.
The coastal plain is especially critical to the Porcupine caribou herd that each spring migrates 1,400 miles to give birth along the coast. These caribou sustain the indigenous Gwich’in people, whose culture is dependent on this resource. However, they consider the coastal plain so sacred that they never venture there. The caribou are hunted only in other parts of the refuge.
You have free articles remaining.
In addition to its wildlife and cultural importance, the Coastal Plain has the potential of containing significant petroleum resources. Over the years, efforts to develop these potential deposits have been stopped in favor of protecting the refuge, but in December 2017 the Republican controlled congress opened the coastal plain to oil and gas drilling.
A coalition of environmental organizations led by the Alaska Wilderness League is working to stop this assault and continue the protection of this irreplaceable natural and cultural treasure. Please join this effort.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.