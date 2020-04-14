Letter: Thanks to florist

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- I wanted to give a huge shout of gratitude to Petersen & Tietz Florists & Greenhouses. Co-owner Heidi provided the most personalized customer service as I attempted to have Easter flowers delivered to my beloved family members. Living out-of-state has been especially difficult this past month. Trying to help my older family members remain connected to others requires creativity and tenacity. Heidi delivered on all accounts. THANK YOU, Petersen & Tietz, for your extra accommodating attention during these trying times!