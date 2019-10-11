MICHAEL CUTSFORTH
You have free articles remaining.
WATERLOO -- The Legends of the Valley Planning Committee would like to take this opportunity to thank our sponsors, volunteers and community for their overwhelming support in our mission to benefit and honor local Veterans. This includes: L: NuCara, Fox Ridge Winery, Deanna Wheeler Remax Home Group, Karen’s Print Rite, Advantage Screen Print, PDCM Insurance, Farmer’s State Bank, Wells Fargo, Wildcard, Milk & Honey, Checker & The Bluetones, Thin Ice, and The Wicked Andersons. Our anonymous donors as well! Last years’ event raised over $14,000 which has already been delivered to AFIL. In 2018, we assisted 91 veterans 186 times. 2019 YTD, we have assisted 125 veterans 321 times. Tickets for this year’s event on Nov. 2nd are already on sale. We have taken steps to ensure that last year’s delays and issues do not occur again. Please visit The Legends Of The Valley on Facebook to receive the latest information and for ticket sales.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.