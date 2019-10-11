{{featured_button_text}}

MICHAEL CUTSFORTH

WATERLOO -- The Legends of the Valley Planning Committee would like to take this opportunity to thank our sponsors, volunteers and community for their overwhelming support in our mission to benefit and honor local Veterans. This includes: L: NuCara, Fox Ridge Winery, Deanna Wheeler Remax Home Group, Karen’s Print Rite, Advantage Screen Print, PDCM Insurance, Farmer’s State Bank, Wells Fargo, Wildcard, Milk & Honey, Checker & The Bluetones, Thin Ice, and The Wicked Andersons. Our anonymous donors as well! Last years’ event raised over $14,000 which has already been delivered to AFIL. In 2018, we assisted 91 veterans 186 times. 2019 YTD, we have assisted 125 veterans 321 times. Tickets for this year’s event on Nov. 2nd are already on sale. We have taken steps to ensure that last year’s delays and issues do not occur again. Please visit The Legends Of The Valley on Facebook to receive the latest information and for ticket sales.

