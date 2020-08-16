You have permission to edit this article.
Letter: Thanks, good Samaritans
LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

CHUCK HURT

CEDAR FALLS -- On July 30, while biking with my daughters, I had a bad accident, crashing into the boulders next to the bike trail by Mulligans. I want to thank the two couples who stopped to help me. They were right, I needed an ambulance! MercyOne Sartori ER sent me by ambulance to Iowa City after taking scans and determining I had two broken neck vertebrae, facial breaks, and a break in my shoulder. I am home now, recovering in a neck brace and counting my blessings as it could have been so much worse. Thanks again to the good Samaritans who had such care and concern for a stranger.

