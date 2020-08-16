Letter: Thanks, good neighbors

Question candidates

DECORAH -- Around election time I hear candidates claiming to have Iowa values, American values, Christian vales, etc. I like to challenge these generalized statements to ask specifics. What are the actual values you hold? Who do they benefit? Who do they hurt? What are the actual outcomes of applying those values? What are the unintended consequences? Do they support equality? Do they support peace and justice for all beings? What actual behaviors lead from those values? Who gets rich? Who gets left out? What kind of world do these values leave for your grandchildren? Words in election talk sometimes seem like a river full of floating garbage. As you observe that river watch to see where that garbage comes from and who has to live in it. False promises, propaganda and most commercial marketing campaigns are based on the value, I win/you lose. Where in that is love, cooperation and good neighboring? Values are not just ideas, they are about what you actually do. Challenge the candidates and yourselves about values. You will only learn more.