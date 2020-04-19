Letter: Thanks, Dan

CEDAR FALLS -- Thank you for your article on Dan Murphy (April 16). I had the great pleasure of his friendship and enjoyed many hours playing basketball with him during his time in Cedar Falls. Dan was an exemplary individual who always stood up to be counted. His caring for others and his commitment to humanity through his professional efforts were extraordinary.

When he left for East Timor, it was clear that he felt the need to contribute to the well-being of those who lacked resources and needed serious medical attention. Having shown the same commitment throughout his life, his impact on the world was considerable and his presence will be missed. Few like him exist and we owe him our gratitude. Thanks, Dan, you made a difference.